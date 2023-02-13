10
Italy is the first European country to send aid for earthquake victims in Syria through the president’s regime Assad a Damascus – and thus to enter a region where areas are controlled by military forces that hate each other and compete for international aid. For days many Arab countries, such as Algeria, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq and Tunisia, have been sending aid with large planes that land at Damascus airport.
