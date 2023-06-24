Ivana Knol comments on how she looks in the show | Entertainment

Ivana Knol is the target of negative comments on Instagram!

Source: Instagram/knolldoll

Attractive Croatian cheerleader Ivana Knol is rarely the target of negative comments. Her curves in the stands in Qatar “guaranteed” her the attention of enthusiastic followers, but it happens from time to time that they write “but this foil is watching football”.

Now she has found herself the target of comments regarding her appearance, that is, her knowledge of the English language, after joining the show of the British presenter Piers Morgan.

As she, dressed in a checkered bikini, talked about “nonsense like canceling the swimsuit segment in the Miss Pageant”, viewers listened to her talk, but also accused her of excessive use of Photoshop on Instagram.

“What is this? You don’t look like Ivana on Instagram at all”, “Imagine you have to listen to her all day”… are just some of the comments.

“I DON’T KNOW WHICH IS WORSE, HOW HE TALKS OR HOW HE LOOKS”: Followers in shock after being included in the show – Ivana, what is this?!

“I DON’T KNOW WHICH IS WORSE, HOW IT STORIES, OR HOW IT LOOKS”: Followers in shock after being included in the show – Ivana, what is this?!

