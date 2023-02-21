The Croatian cheerleader stunned with a transparent edition in London, at the BAFTA awards.

Everyone is wondering where she got the invitation from and why the Croatian cheerleader deserves to be on the red carpet. Before answering this question, Ivana Knoll showed off the see-through creation she wore to the BAFTA Awards in London. There is no doubt that the world stars were speechless because Ivana was wearing a thong that was clearly outlined. Because of this, she earned a lot of negative comments, because Prince William was standing next to her.

The hot Croatian wore a completely transparent dress with a deep neckline and an even deeper slit, but also thong underwear, which revealed her backside. “It’s a great honor to be part of the after BAFTA. Thank you for having me”wrote Ivana, who received the same question this time as well: “Where did you get that from?”.

Ivana Knol shared how she was doing on her Instagram stories she personally received the invitation to the party from the prestigious fashion magazine Vogue, who also organized the mentioned after party of the prestigious awards. By the way, Prince William has been the president of BAFTA since 2010, and this year he appeared at the event with his wife, Kate Middleton. Many believe that Ivan’s edition does not suit this event. See how she looked:

…as well as Ivana's hottest releases:

