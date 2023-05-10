Home » Ivana Nikolić called out the representative of Israel at Eurovision | Entertainment
Ivana Nikolić commented on Noa Kirel, the representative of Israel at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Source: Instagram/ ivana_boom_nikolic/Profimedia

Singer Noa Kirel is representing Israel at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, and her performance in the first semi-final night made everyone think.

The hot chick sang “Unicorn” and then dropped the mic and started dancing! Noa, dressed in leather panties, a corset and boots, performed acrobatics, twisting, flipping and finally doing a tightrope upside down. Many people commented on her performance, and now our former representative Ivana Nikolić, a former member of the Hurricane group, has also spoken out.

Ivana accused her colleague of copying her styling! She called out the representative of Israel, posting photos of her on Instagram, in which she copied her outfits, more than once.

“Ivana Nikolić is at Eurovision again this year, I’m sorry,” commented Ivana.

Source: Instagram/ivana_boom_nikolic/printscreen

Watch the performance of the Israeli representative:

