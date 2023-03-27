Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

Ivan Marescotti in February of last year he had decided to retire from the stage to devote himself only to his theater academy in Ravenna, which bore his name. Farewell to the stage had allowed him to devote himself even more to his family. He had married his wife Erika Leonelli (49 years old), his former student, on 26 March 2022 with a civil ceremony. By a strange twist of fate that party just one year ago, in the premises of the Ecomuseum of marsh herbs. That marriage it had been celebrated in dialect to underline its very strong link with the Romagna tradition.

He was very close to his parents, Speranza and Hamlet. In a broadcast he had described his father as a partisan who had never studied and who had dedicated his whole life to work in the fields. Despite a life that was not exactly wealthy, he always brought happy memories of that childhood together with the two sisters.

Ivano Marescotti, who was the actor and director from Romagna: his career, from Ridley Scott to Benigni

Ivano Marescotti, the three marriages and the son who died of cancer

From her first marriage she had a son named Mattia, who died prematurely at the age of 43 from cancer. From his second marriage with Ifigenia Kanarà he had a daughter, Iliade, born in 2003. In 2022 the third marriage with his former student and collaborator at the Marescotti Academy Theater. «Erika was my student at Tam. Now, after the spark has erupted, we will set the powder on fire,” he said of the woman 28 years his junior. «The choice to end my career as an actor after more than 40 years of theater and cinema – he had told him – is linked to this new phase that is opening up. I’m getting ready to live what is called old age, basically a sò vec, doing the things that interest me the most».

