IVECO BUS The first 10 Crossways delivered to the municipality of Balıkesir, Turkey – Companies

IVECO BUS, a leading European brand in the field of passenger transport, has delivered its first 10 CROSSWAY buses to the metropolitan municipality of Balıkesir. The vehicles will be used to transport passengers between Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport and Balıkesir.

The handover ceremony to the Mayor of Balıkesir Metropolitan Municipality, Yücel Yılmaz, was held in the presence of various representatives of IVECO BUS, including Marco Franza, Head of Asia Commercial Operations and Bus Customer Service of IVECO BUS, Hakkı Işınak, General Manager of IVECO Turkey, Ahmet Örs, Project Director of IVECO BUS Turkey, Rüştü Başargan, General Manager of IVECO Automotive, Mustafa Demirbaş, President of the Board of Directors of FSM Demirbaş and Sedat Çınar, General Manager of FSM Demirbaş.

The IVECO CROSSWAY, one of the iconic models from the wide range of IVECO BUS vehicles, is finally available in the Turkish market. The CROSSWAY is designed to fully satisfy customer needs, regardless of the mission and weather conditions. Its engine, manufactured by FPT Industrial, is renowned for excellent performance and extended maintenance intervals.

By choosing IVECO CROSSWAY, the city of Balıkesir has decided to rely on the undisputed leader in the category in terms of reliability and fuel efficiency, optimized operating costs, safety and passenger comfort.

IVECO BUS will present its range of mobility solutions at the next Busworld fair to be held in Istanbul, Turkey.

