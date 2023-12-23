A short cut by the star Canadian, he almost killed his opponent

13
The U20 World Cup is already knocking on the door. But 17-year-old Canadian hockey player Macklin Celebrini doesn’t have to be at its beginning. In Friday’s warm-up match against Switzerland (6:3) in Ängelholm, Celebrini indiscriminately found the Swiss Leo Braillard at the goalpost, sent him to the goalpost with his head, for which he received a five-plus penalty until the end of the game. However, an additional punishment is not ruled out, i.e. absence at least at the beginning of the World Cup.
