Home » A short cut by the star Canadian, he almost killed his opponent
Sports

A short cut by the star Canadian, he almost killed his opponent

by admin

The U20 World Cup is already knocking on the door. But 17-year-old Canadian hockey player Macklin Celebrini doesn’t have to be at its beginning. In Friday’s warm-up match against Switzerland (6:3) in Ängelholm, Celebrini indiscriminately found the Swiss Leo Braillard at the goalpost, sent him to the goalpost with his head, for which he received a five-plus penalty until the end of the game. However, an additional punishment is not ruled out, i.e. absence at least at the beginning of the World Cup.

See also  Comprehensive CBA news: "Zhejiang Derby" Guangsha beat Zhejiang Tianjin to win the key battle for a playoff seat

You may also like

Bologna – Atalanta: 0 – 0 (Serie A):...

National Figure Skating Championships and “14th Winter” Qualifying...

Cruz Azul will obtain a MILLION from the...

Kangaroos Mechelen slips in Bergen and does poorly...

Steph Curry outduels former teammate Jordan Poole to...

Football: Liverpool invites Arsenal to the league summit

Cruz Azul round business; The Machine would earn...

Without Julian there is no paradise

2023 China Table Tennis Super League Finals Begins...

Ninrod Medina is made official as coach of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy