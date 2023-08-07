ivica kralj after the conference league playoff draw | Sports

Partizan knows its way to the group stage of the Conference League.

Due to the bad previous season, Partizan has a difficult path to the group stage of the UEFA competition. The black and whites are playing in the third-highest UEFA competition and have to overcome two hurdles to secure the European autumn. Already this Sunday, Partizan will visit Baku against Sabah, while seven days later the Azerbaijani team will arrive in Humska. Everyone in Partizan hopes that there will be no problems against Sabah, however the second challenge is even more difficult.

If Partizan passes Sabah, they will play against the better team from the duel between FSCB (Steau) and Nordsjælland. They won’t have the right to a setback there, since unlike previous seasons, elimination also means the end of the European road. Sports director Ivica Kralj is also aware of this, but he does not want to rush ahead of European obligations.

“I have to say that my thoughts are focused on Sabah and Baku. It’s like that with all of us at the club. If everything goes as it should and as we expect against Sabah, then I believe it’s better that we won them than playing Osasuna or someone another strong team that we could have won in the draw. Steaua is a former European champion, and Nordsjaelland I’m not getting good enough even though I know they play great in previous years. But, I say again, first Sabah, then everything else“, said Ivica Kralj for Partizan’s official website after the draw.

Let us remind you that Partizan started the new season solidly, having first drawn against Bačka Topola (3:3), and then last weekend beat Vojvodina (2:0) at “Karađorđe”.

