Partizan defeated Panathinaikos with this basket.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

He is a partisan beat Panathinaikos at the end of the league part of the Euroleague and met the Top 8 of the Euroleague in the sixth position, which he failed to do playoff series against Real Madrid. And the end of this phase of the competition could not have ended more attractively than James Nanelli’s three-pointer for the triumph of the black and whites against the Athenians. Check it out:

After this basket, the black and whites prevented the guests from scoring with excellent defense, so Dwayne Bacon’s dunk for the equalizer nine seconds before the end stopped on the rim, and then Mateus Ponitka missed a three-pointer with the sound of the siren, making Partizan’s victory definitive.

After a great fight and a “plucked” victory, the black and whites will welcome April 25 and the start of the series against Real with great pleasure, while in the meantime they will play on Monday against Zadar, and on Friday against Budućnost – and both matches will be played away from home.