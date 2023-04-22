Jana Todorović opened a restaurant and gave up Fun

Jana Todorović started a restaurant business with her husband, but unfortunately she had to give it up, because nothing went according to plan.

Source: Instagram/janavip2011

Singer Jana Todorović, who is one of the richest domestic pop stars, a little over two years ago she started a private business and opened a restaurant, but things didn’t go according to plan, so she had to give it up, at least for a while. As the singer points out, the restaurant is not working, but it is still leased.

“We haven’t given up on the restaurant yet, it’s still under lease. We opened it at the worst time, just when they declared the curfew.We have invested a lot in it. A family tragedy happened, my cousin who ran the restaurant passed away, and now I don’t have the strength to deal with it,” she explained. Jana Todorovićwho recently returned from vacation in the Maldives.



See description WE INVESTED A LOT, BUT AT THE WORST TIME: Jana opened a restaurant, but everything backfired – “I don’t have the strength to deal with it” Hide description Source: Instagram/janavip2011No. picture: 5

1 / 5 Source: Instagram/janavip2011No. picture: 5

2 / 5 Source: Instagram/janavip2011No. picture: 5

3 / 5 AD Source: Instagram/janavip2011No. picture: 5

4 / 5 Source: Instagram/janavip2011No. picture: 5

5 / 5

“Our grief can never go away nor can I heal it. My cousin is in my heart, the song, the music really helps me a lot. When a person is under obligations, he simply has to divert his thoughts, he does not have much time to think about what happened or how it happened. We behave like a real family that has been through this, we are together. Unfortunately, we’re not the only ones and we won’t be, those are fates,” said the honest singer, who denied allegations that she was in a bad relationship with her colleague. Viki Miljković.

“No, just work. Viki and I are really longtime friends and colleagues. We’ve never had any disagreements, we’ve been by each other’s side since the very beginning, we do a lot of fun together, and those are just stories,” said Jana.

(WORLD/Grand.nova.rs)

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!