Jane Fonda hit the director in the head with the award | Entertainment

Jane Fonda hit the director in the head with the award | Entertainment

The director forgot to bring the award, Jane decided to target her!

Jane Fonda she targeted the director Justine Treet with the award she won at the Cannes Film Festival, and the video soon went viral on the Internet.

Jane Fonda fame took a rather dramatic step to make sure director Justine Treet didn’t forget her Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress presented the director with a prestigious award for the film “Anatomy of the Fall”, but she did not take the scroll with her name on it after the speech.

That didn’t stop Jane Fonda from being shot in the head while she was leaving the scene.

The audience was laughing, and Justin didn’t even notice that Fonda hit her in the head and then followed her. Check out:

