Janis Danner, German influencer destroys a 100 thousand euro statue of Butti

Other than Fedez busy kicking panettone at Carrefour in City Life for fun. This time the Germans have surpassed us in terms of social dementia. And it was a magnificent statue by Butti that paid the price. The havoc happened at Villa Alceo in Viggiù (near Varese) rented over the weekend by the influencer Janis Danner (one and a half million followers on Instagram and a little less on Tik Tok): relaxation, parties and lots of videos to post on Instagram . It’s a pity that while they were making one, the guests (with contempt of all rules of the house and associated prohibitions) clung heavily to a sculpture by Enrico Butti that decorated a fountain, ending up destroying it. A trivial damage: 100,000 euros.

The protagonists of the story are six German boys aged between 25 and 30, all summoned to the party by Janis Danner, and all denounced by the managers of the historic residence for vandalism. Proof of their crime are the many videos recorded by the cameras in which some vacationers can be seen entering the fountain orphaned by Anita Ekberg’s grace but in favor of smartphones. And, at the climax, while in the live video the little hearts flocked, and the group embraced the statue of Butti, it fell apart.

The villa had been rented for a few days by the influencer and his fiancée to host several friends – almost twenty – to celebrate her birthday (needless to say model and influencer in turn), who made videos and photos in the villa and then also posted on his social channels.

«Witnessing that scene reminded me of the historical episodes of looting of ancient cities, when the barbarians devastated everything and overturned the statues of the divinities on the ground as a sign of contempt – says Bruno Golferini, the manager of the villa disconsolately – this act of vandalism made me left the same feeling, also because I grew up in Villa Alceo and that statue has always had a great emotional value for me: it was the symbol of the house, its protector in a certain sense» And he adds: «I had to stop that group first which immediately gave me a bad feeling: they hung from the ledges to take pictures, they drank from bottles of limoncello. Then came the destruction of the statue.”

«The beauty is that after having caused damage of hundreds of thousands of euros – concludes the manager – they didn’t even feel the need to apologize, on the contrary, they told me that that statue was made of sand and that they would leave me 200 euros title to compensation”. He concludes, bitterly: «17 of them were here and I know that they had lunch at Villa d’Este spending about 400 euros each, but they didn’t want to make a collection for Butti’s work». So Golferini filed a complaint with the carabinieri and “also consulted Interpol: because the matter won’t end here”.

