Japanese People Oppose Discharge of Nuclear-Contaminated Water into the Sea

Xinhua News Agency, Tokyo, July 17th – Today, on the Japanese statutory holiday “Sea Day,” the people of Japan took to the streets to express their opposition to the planned discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the sea. Various citizen groups organized rallies and events to protect the ocean and raise awareness about the potential dangers of this decision.

One such event, titled “Don’t Discharge (Nuclear) Contaminated Water into the Sea—Protect the Ocean and Life,” was held in Iwaki City, Fukushima Prefecture. This rally witnessed the participation of fishermen and concerned citizens who voiced their objections to the government’s plan and called for its reconsideration. Under the scorching sun, they emphasized the importance of preserving the ocean from further pollution.

Simultaneously, the “Future Ocean” project was launched by non-profit organizations like the Fukushima Prefecture Peace Forum. The initiative aims to prevent the Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power Company from discharging nuclear-contaminated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the sea, with the objective of safeguarding the ocean.

During a press conference on July 7th, Gu Masashi, director of the National Assembly for Prohibiting Atomic and Hydrogen Bombs, one of the initiators of the “Future Ocean” project, outlined the various strategies they plan to employ. These include collecting signatures against the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water, creating a dedicated homepage, producing short videos, and using other means to spread their message against the sea discharge plan both domestically and internationally.

The organization strongly believes that the treatment of Fukushima nuclear-polluted water should explore alternatives to sea discharge, such as additional water storage tanks. They emphasize that radioactive substances resulting from the nuclear accident must not be released into nature once again, but instead, should be properly sealed. Their ultimate goal is to preserve a clean ocean for future generations.

Masashi Gu acknowledged that even if the Japanese government proceeds with the sea discharge plan, it would take a considerable amount of time to complete. Therefore, the “Future Ocean” project will continue its opposition and make efforts to halt the discharge.

“Leaving a clean ocean for the future is undoubtedly our generation’s responsibility,” said Gu Yazhi.

Meanwhile, Japanese fishery groups continue to maintain their stance against the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water. On July 14th, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura held talks with Masanobu Sakamoto, the chairman of the National Federation of Fisheries Associations of Japan. After the meeting, Sakamoto emphasized in an interview with Japanese media that as long as he remains concerned about the emissions, opposition is inevitable.

On July 11th, Nozaki Tetsu, president of the Fukushima Prefecture Federation of Fishery Cooperative Associations, also expressed his strong opposition to the planned discharge during discussions with Nishimura Yasutoshi. He stressed the importance of upholding the agreement that “no disposal (of nuclear-contaminated water) will be carried out without the understanding of relevant parties.”

A poll conducted by Japan’s Kyodo News on July 16th revealed that over 80% of respondents found the Japanese government’s explanation for the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the sea insufficient.

As the debate rages on, it remains to be seen how the Japanese government will respond to the mounting opposition and concerns raised by its citizens and various organizations. The preservation of the ocean and the protection of future generations are at stake.

