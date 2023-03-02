Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

The House of Representatives of the Japanese Diet passed the highest defense budget in history on February 28, causing strong public dissatisfaction. On March 3, a large number of people in Tokyo gathered in front of the prime minister’s residence to oppose the government’s increase in the defense budget and called on the Japanese government to follow the path of peaceful development and not to repeat the mistakes of war.

