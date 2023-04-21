Home » Japanese PM Fumio Kishida: He Will Lead G7 Push to Protect Journalists – WSJ
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida: He Will Lead G7 Push to Protect Journalists – WSJ

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida: He Will Lead G7 Push to Protect Journalists – WSJ

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Says Wall Street Journal Journalist Evan Detained in Russia After Gershkovich, he will lead the G7 in advocating for stronger protections for journalists and for Russia to release political prisoners.

Updated April 21, 2023 07:25 CST

Japan holds the G7 presidency this year and Fumio Kishida will host a summit of leaders including President Joe Biden in Hiroshima from May 19 to May 21.

“Freedom of speech forms the basis of democracy, and protecting journalistic activities is crucial,” Kishida said in a collective interview with foreign reporters on Thursday.

He noted that more than 40 countries, including Japan, had signed a statement calling on Russian authorities to release those held for political reasons and to end what the countries called a “tough crackdown on free speech, including the media. repression of people”.

“As host of this year’s G7 presidency, I want to lead the response and work with all countries that share fundamental democratic values, starting with the G7, in order to push Russia to change such practices,” Kishida said.

