News

Around 200,000 objections to property tax assessments in Saxony

To date, around 200,000 objections have been raised in Saxony against the assessment of the new property tax. This was announced by the Ministry of Finance in Dresden. Nothing can be published about the reasons because they are subject to tax secrecy, a spokeswoman said on request.

By the end of January, the owners of around two million properties and land in Saxony had been asked to submit a property tax return. About 84 percent of the expected declarations have so far been received by the tax authorities, the ministry said. Previously, the “Saxon newspaper” reported.

Launch

