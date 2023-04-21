FC Bayern Munich: Head coach Tuchel: No comment on Kahn rumors

Status: 04/21/2023 1:05 p.m

Two out of three missed goals for the season caused unrest at Bayern. Thomas Tuchel does not want to comment on the rumors about Oliver Kahn’s possible exit.

Margot Lamparter

Out of the Champions League, out of the DFB Cup – FC Bayern Munich has missed two goals for the season. The club management around Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic is under criticism, rumor has it that it is even about to end, the team lacks consistency. At the end of the season, the focus is now on the championship and keeping calm despite the tense situation. “Bavaria is the focus of interest,” says Thomas Tuchel, who has only been in charge on the sidelines since the end of March.

However, the 49-year-old does not see the situation at FC Bayern as dramatic as it is portrayed from the outside. “I would feel it if something was wrong”. But he “doesn’t rule out that some unrest will affect the players.”

Tuchel: “It’s clear that we’re not all satisfied”

However, Tuchel does not know the headlines about FC Bayern. “I read absolutely nothing”. In the FC Bayern headquarters on Säbener Strasse, he felt “a calm and positive atmosphere,” emphasized the 49-year-old. He “trying to influence what I can influence,” said Tuchel.

Kahn before the end? No comment from Tuchel

After missing the two big goals of the season, the DFB Cup and the Champions League, there was already speculation about a possible replacement of CEO Oliver Kahn. The coach did not want to comment on the rumors about the club’s leadership before the “character test” against Mainz. “My collaboration with Brazzo (Hasan Salihamidzic Anm.d.Ed.) and Oli (Oliver Kahn) are goal and solution oriented. It’s clear that we’re not all satisfied.”

“We must not question everything”

However, Tuchel is certain: “It’s not a crisis, it’s inappropriate. We mustn’t question everything. There’s always a sense of reality involved. Many big clubs didn’t make it to the quarter-finals,” said the Munich football coach.

Looking for energy and focus

In the two Champions League duels with Manchester City, he didn’t see a class difference, but played on an “equal footing”. From his point of view, the difference was “confidence and form”. You sometimes don’t manage to keep the concentration level, the energy level within a game. We’ve seen that too, unfortunately. Those are definitely the things we want to turn off.”

Show greed and hunger again against Mainz

Against Mainz, therefore, “an effort of will is necessary again”. It will continue to be demanded “so that we can show the greed and hunger that is necessary to achieve the goals.” He currently has “more support than additional pressure.” With confidence and calm, Tuchel believes that consistency will be restored. Against Mainz it is therefore also a character test.

