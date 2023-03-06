



Veroni, the first Italian brand of self-service cold cuts* in the USA, flies to Tennis Paradise. After a 2022 full of successes as sponsor of the most important American tennis tournaments in Miami, Washington and Cincinnati, the historic Emilian salami factory opens 2023 as Official Italian Charcuterie Sponsor of the BNP Paribas Open. The event, one of the most prestigious on the international tennis calendar, scheduled from March 6 to 19, will take place in the evocative setting of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, in the heart of the Coachella Valley, in California.

“The BNP Paribas Open is the first tennis tournament we sponsor this year. We aim to strengthen the great visibility we received in 2022 thanks to a targeted sponsorship strategy that has led us to select the most followed sporting and culinary events in the States”, says Marco Veroni, president of Veroni USA. “To truly appreciate our Italian cured meats, produced with recipes handed down from generation to generation in our family, you have to taste them. This event, like the others to follow, will be an excellent opportunity to introduce Veroni quality to sports lovers”.

For the company, which also recorded double-digit growth in the American market in 2022 with an increase of 20% compared to the previous year, there are major challenges ahead and new appointments in which the historic Italian brand will play a leading role. first-rate. Indian Wells paves the way for other high-level sponsorships: at the end of July Veroni will land on the fields of the Citi Open in Washington (July 29 – August 6), while in August he will move to Cincinnati to enter the stadium of the Western & Southern Open (12-20 August).

In the heart of the desert, the Veroni-branded lounge

For the first year of sponsorship of the BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells, spectators and players will be able to meet in the Veroni-branded lounge, to relax and enjoy the authentic taste of its cured meats, between one match and another. A space that promises to reserve a varied and complete tasting experience in the name of Made in Italy, synonymous with excellence and bon vivre, which is well suited to the context of the tournament. Furthermore, in the Grab & Go points of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Veroni products, sold in convenient trays, will be available to athletes and spectators.

Veroni will also be present on the playing fields with the logo on the sidelines and on TV screens, where the brand’s commercial will appear, which traces the excellence of Italian cured meats and the great tradition handed down within the company’s family.

Sponsorship activities in 2023

“At the same time as Indian Wells, we are already working on the next events, from the Citi Open in Washington to the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, where we were sponsors again in 2022,” says Emanuela Bigi, Veroni marketing manager. “An important point of contact with a target that has discovered and continues to appreciate the unique pleasure of eating made in Italy”. Since 2016, the historic Italian salami factory has been the first Italian company to import made in Italy cured meats into the United States, sliced ​​in the company’s plant in New Jersey, perceived as added value also overseas.

*Data source: IRI US Luncheon Meat segment