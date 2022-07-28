Home World Japan’s new crown deaths exceeded 100 for 3 consecutive days – News Center – Nanhai Net
World

Japan’s new crown deaths exceeded 100 for 3 consecutive days – News Center – Nanhai Net

by admin
  1. Japan’s new crown deaths exceeded 100 for 3 consecutive days-News Center Nanhai Net
  2. Japan’s single-day confirmed cases hit a new record of 40,000 – International – Real Time International | Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
  3. ◤Global Pandemic◢ Japan’s single-day confirmed diagnosis exceeded 230,000 and reached a new high | China News China Press
  4. [New Coronary Pneumonia]Japan’s single-day confirmed cases approaching 210,000 | International Oriental Daily News
  5. ◤Global Pandemic◢ Nearly 210,000 confirmed diagnoses in Japan in a single day and then write a new high | China News China Press
  6. See full coverage on Google News
See also  Austro-Thai consortium buys the Selfridges department store

You may also like

The Russian “merchant of death” for the US...

Japan has world’s highest number of coronavirus infections...

Usa in technical recession: GDP at -0.9%, worse...

Weekly Current Affairs Analysis: Will China-South Korea relations...

Colloquium Biden-Xi, the Chinese leader: “The world expects...

“The beach is for all bodies”. Controversy in...

Germany, in Hanover, hot water from swimming pools...

The decisive battle in Wunan is imminent. Russia’s...

Space alliance between 25 countries: exercises in the...

Wang Youqun: Three major events of infighting in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy