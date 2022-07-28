Shanghai: By 2030, significant progress will be made in the optimization and upgrading of the industrial structure and energy structure

Securities Times e Company News, “The Implementation Opinions of the Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government on Completely, Accurately and Comprehensively Implementing the New Development Concept and Doing a Good Job in Carbon Peak and Carbon Neutralization” was issued. It is mentioned that by 2025, the industrial structure and energy structure will be significantly optimized, the energy utilization efficiency of key industries will be significantly improved, and the construction of a clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient modern energy system and a new power system suitable for megacities will be accelerated, and a circular society will basically be built. Formed, the economic system of green, low-carbon and circular development has been initially established. The energy consumption per unit of GDP will be reduced by 14% compared with 2020, the proportion of non-fossil energy in total energy consumption will reach 20%, the forest coverage rate will reach over 19.5%, and the carbon dioxide emission per unit of GDP will ensure that the national target is met. By 2030, significant progress will be made in the optimization and upgrading of the industrial structure and energy structure, the energy utilization efficiency of key industries will reach the international advanced level, breakthroughs will be made in the innovation of energy-saving and low-carbon technologies, the development level of a circular society will be significantly improved, and the economy will develop in a green, low-carbon and circular manner. The system is basically formed. The proportion of non-fossil energy in total energy consumption will reach 25%, and the forest coverage rate will reach 21%.