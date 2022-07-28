Home Sports Barcelona, ​​Kessie: “I’m not surprised by the club, it’s the best here”
Sports

Barcelona, ​​Kessie: “I’m not surprised by the club, it’s the best here”

First impressions for the Ivorian midfielder.

Interview with the official channels of the club for Franckkessiefresh from arrival at Barcelona. The former Milan spoke of the first impact with the club, the new structure and the whole environment, saying he was absolutely not surprised at the size of the club and all the new “things”.

IMPACT – “The welcome was very warm. Everything is going very well, they all welcomed me well and immediately became a second family”, he said kessie. “Today everything is going great, with the staff, with the teammates. This club is made to win, when the call comes you can’t hesitate. Barça is always expected to be the best, it’s the best club in the world. New players have arrived and we will do our best. ” And again: “The staff works very well. Surprised? I wouldn’t say, everyone knows the idea of ​​Barça, the way they play. It’s a great team, a dream. It has an identity that doesn’t change, it’s always the same: hold the ball, use the technique. All the players here are good, very good. “

