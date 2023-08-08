Registration is open for the District Educational Forum of Significant Experiences

Continuing with the actions of the School Coexistence Committeethe Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta, through the Ministry of Educationinvites the institutions of the city to register until next August 10, in the District Educational Forum of Significant Experiences: Santa Marta, a sea of ​​love in cultural diversity.

Pedagogical actions must be associated with conflict resolutionbullying prevention, diversity and plurality, justice and human rights, sexuality and restorative justice.

The proposals can also be framed in the thematic lines: ‘Environmental education that enhances the diversity of territories’, ‘Equity and interculturality within the framework of diversity’ or ‘Territorial management for quality education in diversity’.

The educational communities must present a three-minute video and demonstrate how the promotion components are articulated, prevention and monitoring of the Comprehensive Care Route for School Coexistence.

The call applies to official and unofficial educational establishments attached to the District Education Secretariat of Santa Marta

