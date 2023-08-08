first Meloni’s wrath, then the change of line. “A crusade against us”

Resist. Making Marcello De Angelis’ public apology suffice and disappointing the expectations of the left, which for days has been calling for the resignation of the communications manager of the Lazio Region. Giorgia Meloni feels surrounded, fears that her government is under attack and reacts by shielding her, even when they are wrong. If the governor Francesco Rocca wrote in a note that the prime minister “was not happy” about the controversy sparked by the former black extremist who defends Mambro, Fioravanti and Ciavardini, definitively sentenced for the Bologna massacre, it is because he wants to at any cost to save his loyalist. And barring twists and turns, she’ll win.

In the speech with which she opened the Council of Ministers, the premier also referred to the De Angelis case. You asked all the ministers to give their public solidarity with the defense manager, Guido Crosetto, whose denunciation uncovered the story of the dossiers against politicians and managers: «It is a very serious matter, do you realize what is happening? ». She is worried, very harsh with her political opponents and convinced that Crosetto was right when she denounced the “grey world“, the “port of fog” which is allegedly trying in every way to sink the first right-wing government of the Republic. Before the ministers Meloni referred to the media storms and the cases involving government officials and his family, his sister Arianna, his brother-in-law Lollobrigida, Daniela Santanchè. So you evoked De Angelis and rejected the “crusade of the left”, which in your opinion aims to hit the executive and your boss.

And so, if Giorgia Meloni was enraged at first, had argued animatedly with Rocca and had suggested that he accompany De Angelis to the door to put an end to the embarrassment, as the hours went by and the attacks mounted, the leader of the right braked and this is what all the Brothers of Italy did behind the scenes who looked at the step backwards as the only possible way out. The Lega supporters are in turmoil, the force supporters as well, Maurizio Gasparri interviewed by Il Foglio made it clear that “De Angelis must resign”. Yet a “big” from the Brothers of Italy shakes his head: “I don’t know how it ends.” And he confirms that the resignation could be postponed to the Greek calends and the Lazio communication manager could remain in his place.

According to reports, the prime minister found “the exploitation staged by the opposition parties unbearable”. She doesn’t want to show weakness or bare her side. You do not accept that it is Schlein, Bersani or the other leaders of the left who accuse you of wanting to rewrite history to “dictate” your choices. And she cannot bear that her opponents paint De Angelis, brother of her ex-boyfriend Renato, “as a criminal” for expressing her opinions about her. Moods and feelings confirmed by the eight o’clock morning with which the leaders of the Brothers of Italy give the line to the parliamentarians: asking for De Angelis’ dismissal for her ideas is of a “communist” and “Soviet” mentality.

Although Meloni’s arms have fallen (“We lacked this too, he could have kept quiet”) and the stable order in via della Scrofa and that “sentences are respected”, no one knows better than her that there are many on the right to think what the journalist and politician very close to Rocca has written in black and white and forcefully claimed. The doubts about the definitive sentence also have roots within FdI and the premier herself last 2 spoke of the need to declassify the documents in order to “reach the truth about the massacres that marked Italy in the post-war period”.

Among the Melonians who count, a post by Annarita Di Giorgio is swirling around. The Foglio journalist recalled how in 1996 the then president of Lazio Piero Badaloni, of the centre-left, presented the motion “And if they were innocent?” to the president of the Pellegrino massacre commission. unanimously signed by the regional council of Lazio. “And no one asked him to resign.” Many Melonians who have top positions in buildings have shared the post. One more clue, which leads to the rescue of soldier De Angelis. Resignations can wait, even indefinitely.

