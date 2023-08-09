Home » “Jat tehnika” was the first in Europe to convert a passenger plane “Boeing 767” into cargo Info
World

“Jat tehnika” was the first in Europe to convert a passenger plane “Boeing 767” into cargo Info

by admin
“Jat tehnika” was the first in Europe to convert a passenger plane “Boeing 767” into cargo Info

The aircraft maintenance group “Avia prime”, which consists of three companies, including the Serbian “JAT tehnika”, has completed the first conversion of a “Boeing 767-300” aircraft from passenger to cargo in Europe.

Source: AviaPrime/JAT technique

The conversion of a wide-body aircraft of this type was realized in the production facilities of “JAT tehnika” in Belgrade, in cooperation with the Israeli aviation industry, in hangar number 2, which, with over 9,000 square meters, is one of the largest facilities of its kind in this part of the world, she said. is the “Avia Prime” Group.

The first converted plane took off on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. local time from the Belgrade airport in the direction of the Maltese capital Valletta, after it was previously handed over to the new owner and the client of the project “Challenge Group”, reports RTS.

The announcement notes that “Challenge Group” is a global leader in cargo aviation, which, according to CEO Josi Shoukroun, plans to triple its fleet by 2026 by incorporating the efficient “Boeing 777” aircraft.

“We are excited because the bold vision that was created six years ago has become a reality today, noting that we have been preparing for this for a long time, passing the most demanding controls of the aviation authorities, and we are proud of the new technology and knowledge that was applied for the first time in Belgrade,” he said. is the chief executive officer of “Avia prime” and “JAT tehnika” Pjotr ​​Kačor.

The plane to which this modification has breathed new life is the first in a series of wide-body aircraft that will be converted in the future in the new European center for this purpose located in Serbia, and work is already underway on the next “Boeing 767-300”.

See also  The person in charge of the Party History and Literature Research Institute of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China answers reporters' questions about the compilation of "Memorabilia since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China"_Luohe Municipal People's Government

(World)

You may also like

Dining alone in Barcelona can be a problem

Theft of mangoes, the farmers of Balestrate ask...

Burns the island of Maui in Hawaii: fires...

What does Sanje Đorđević’s villa look like |...

Inter, Arnautovic’s return takes off: the figures and...

Images of the devastation caused by the collapse...

announced Italian Automotive, the return of the historic...

Six people have died in massive forest fires...

In Argentina, the electoral campaign ended early due...

Mirotic arrived in Milan | Sports

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy