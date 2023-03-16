Jaylen Brown dominates on the field, and off it is a specific guy who, according to the media, seduces models!

In an exciting eveningNBA basketball, one of the most interesting matches was the one in between Minnesota and Boston. The Celtics players traveled to the away game and in the end triumphed 104:102 mostly thanks to Jaylen Brown. The 26-year-old basketball player, who lately has been in the spotlight much more for his love life than for basketball, scored 35 points and had 10 rebounds in that match, followed by Jayson Tatum with 22 points and 12 rebounds.

Brown is certainly a specific character within the NBA. He is a vegetarian, he did not have an agent before joining the league, and in his spare time he studies history and learns Spanish. He loves football and anime, and he has a sports family because his father is Marseles Braun was a world champion in boxing.

However, these days in America he is not written about because of his interests or basketball, but because of the woman he is associated with, who has a daughter older than him. Her name is Bernis Burgos and she looks like this:

She is a photo model, she is 42 years old and has been successful on the modeling scene for two decades. She has had several celebrity relationships, and her daughter Ashley is a few months older than Brown! So far, Brown has not commented on these rumors, but if they are true, they obviously don’t stop him from playing great basketball.