Jaylin Hurts NFL’s Biggest Contract | Sports

Kudos to Jalin Hurts for everything he’s done since coming to the NFL just three seasons ago.

Izvor: Profimedia/Gregory Shamus

Philadelphia’s great quarterback Džejlin Hurts (24) signed a new contract with the Eagles and became the highest paid player in the NFL. Participant of the last Super Bowl and one of the main candidates for the MVP award in the previous season, he agreed to a five-year cooperation with the Eagles and is expected to be the face of this franchise in the following seasons, until then he will be able to count the millions that will “drip” into his account. .

Hurts signed a contract worth a total of $255 millionwhich means his average earnings over the next five seasons a “modest” $51 million. Thus, he officially overtook the legendary Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers, who earns an average of $50.2 million.

Interestingly, Hurts arrived in the NFL three years ago when they selected him as the 53rd pick in the draft. The quarterback who sometimes seems fragile on the field, but is very strong (he used to lift weights), became a starter for the Eagles at the end of his “handy” season, only to shine completely in the 2022/23 season and lead his team to the Super Bowl . However, he will still be waiting for the title as he was stopped in his first Finals by Patrick Mahomes with the Chiefs.

Interestingly, Hurts was “guaranteed” exactly 179 million dollars in the contract, while a special clause was inserted that many players would like. It’s a “no-trade” clause that means he can block a move to another club if he doesn’t want to.