Jean-Philippe Crasso on Zvezda and Bayern in the Champions League | Sport

The new striker of Red Star, Jean-Philippe Crassault, spoke to the media before the start of the season.

Crvena Zvezda has not even officially started the season, and the fans’ expectations are already high above the “Rajko Mitić” stadium. While the great atmosphere around the club grows skyward, offensive player Jean-Philippe Craso “buys” the fans with every move on the field – what a master he showed during the preparations in Russia, but also against Fiorentina in Belgrade.

That’s why it’s not surprising that the fans already respect him, and he seems to like the role he was given at the beginning of the season. If there are goals and his unusual celebrations, there is no doubt that the audience in the Marakana stands will be one of the favorite players in the red and white jersey.

“We started the preparations very well and we are getting to know each other better. I feel good, I am doing my best on the field,” said Kraso and continued: “Yes, I have a good first contact with the ball. I consider that to be one of my main assets. I’m just trying to be as good as possible on the field. I don’t know how many goals I can score, but I’ll try to make it as high as possible. I like to assist, but it’s better when I score a goal because then I can choose how I want to celebrate.“



Just a few moments earlier, Aleksandar Dragović with a mysterious smile recommended the journalists to ask Žan Filip Kraso if he could take the ball from him during training. From that statement, it seemed as if they had already had duels, and the attacker greeted the question with a smile…

“It is very difficult for Dragović to take away the ball in training! We are constantly fighting“, said the new striker of Zvezda with a smile.

In a conversation with journalists, Jean-Philippe Craso also touched upon his arrival in Belgrade, that is, the Champions League, which he will play with the Serbian club in the upcoming fall. On that occasion, he revealed who he would like to compete with on the international stage.

“It’s good, I just arrived in the city and I’m getting acquainted. My apartment is good, everything is fine. My impressions of the stadium are excellent, there were a lot of fans and noise. I felt good on the field,” said Kraso and added: “If I had to choose one opponent in the Champions League, it would be Bayern Munich. I grew up in Germany and I like that club. There are no small teams and games, and I believe that we can play football their way. We respect every team, but against everyone we want to play the best match. My choice was to move to a club that plays in the Champions League, but there were other reasons. I got informed, I watched the recordings, I knew that this is a historically big club. I find it good for me. I spoke to Kang when I came to sign the contract and I played against Kings Kangwa in the national team before I signed and I got information from them.”