Watch the highlights as Amanda Ilestedt stars in a 5-0 demolition of Italy as Sweden secure a place in the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup with one game to spare.

MATCH REPORT: Sweden demolish Italy to reach last 16 of World Cup

Follow coverage of the Fifa Women’s World Cup across BBC iPlayer, BBC Sounds & the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook