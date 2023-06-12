Jelena Djokovic spoke after Nolet’s victory Entertainment

Jelena Đoković posted on Instagram after Novak Đoković won a historic victory at Roland Garros, and she was cheering with children from the stands.

She published several stories celebrating her husband’s great success, including unforgettable emotional moments of Novak with children, as well as photos of him holding the trophy. On one story it was written “the greatest of all time“, and the most romantic is the one on which it is written that Jelena was there from his 1st to his 23rd title.



11 / 12

As of today, Novak Djokovic is the best tennis player of all time! In addition to winning the 23rd Grand Slam title in his career, Novak returned to the first place of the ATP listwhere he has spent 387 weeks so far, which holds the absolute record in the world of tennis.

