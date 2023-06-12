the rollout on the Dev Channel begins

After seeing the first images of the new File Explorer for Windows 11, in the past few hours, finally, the redesign of the navigation system between folders and documents from Microsoft is been made available to Beta users subscribers to the developer version of Windows 11 via the Dev Channel.

The “modern” version of File Explorer aims to solve a series of problems inherent in the standard one, making the user experience more stable and intuitive. Among the main innovations, reports Windows Latest, we have the new homepage, which integrates the Fluent Design of Windows 11 and which includes a series of quick links to folders and files most viewed by the useras well as recently opened ones.

Also, the update modernize the search system and bars of File Explorer, for example distinguishing between local and cloud-saved folders and finally presenting a “Home” button to return to the File Explorer main page in no time. The search bars, then, will be much faster than in the past.

Among other novelties, we have a capillary integration of Onedrive and Office 365 directly in File Explorer, which will allow you to instantly check the synchronization status of your files saved in the cloud, distinguishing them from those present locally, and to upload and download documents and folders from Onedrive both automatically and manually.

Fortunately, it appears that “Modern” File Explorer is coming to Windows 11 stable release in a few months at the most, perhaps with the Windows 11 23H2 update coming this fall. For now, the redesign is being rolled out to Dev Channel subscribers. However, it does not seem that the latter will be extended to all beta testers: on the contrary, it may remain exclusive to a few usersat least initially, and will only be extended to all Windows Developer Beta subscribers in the future.