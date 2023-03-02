Jelena Karleuša shared new photos on Instagram, but also showed every part of her body.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanovć

She delights her followers almost every day with pictures in which she poses seductively or scantily clad, and now continues in the same manner. On her Instagram, shots where she showed too much appeared! It’s Jelena posed in a top in pantieswhile she also wore a waist belt.

The upper part barely covered her breasts, and she was posing and taking photos from all possible angles. She posed, rolled on the floor and showed every part of her body, and the comments were endless.

Check it out:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!