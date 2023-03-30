Jeremy Renner and several of his family members, including the grandson the Hollywood superstar saved from death at the risk of his own life, have given their first interview since the horrific accident earlier this year.

Jeremy Renner gave the interview to journalist Diane Sawyer from ABC News, which can be watched from April 6. People magazine published some excerpts from this interview event, the first given by the beloved actor after the terrible accident he suffered.

“I remember everything, I was aware at every moment”. However, if it were the case, he would not hesitate to make the same gesture again. “I would do it again,” Renner tells journalist Diane Sawyer. “Would you do it again?” she asked in disbelief. “Yes, I would do it again. Because the plow was going straight to my nephew.”

“I ran to him, I didn’t think he was still alive,” said the young man. He also added, visibly moved: “I clearly saw him in a pool of blood coming from his head,” the actor’s grandson also revealed.

Jeremy Renner was helping his grandson shovel snow from his car earlier this year when the seven-ton snow plow started rolling. The device crushed the actor as he tried to stop it from hitting his nephew.

Jeremy Renner had more than 30 broken bones, damaged organs and underwent multiple surgeries. “I lost flesh and bones in this experience, but I was refueled with love and titanium (…) I chose to survive. I was like, ‘You’re not going to kill me, no way,'” continued Renner, who concluded that when he looks in the mirror, he sees a lucky man.

Photo source: video capture