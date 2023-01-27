Listen to the audio version of the article

At least 7 people were killed in the shooting in the neighborhood of Neve Yaakov a Jerusalem, near a synagogue. This was reported by the police and medical sources cited by the media. At least 5 other people were instead injuredsome of which seriously. L’assailant – report security sources – “he’s been killed”.

The gun attack that took place in Neve Yaakov, an Orthodox district of Jerusalem which is located about 7 kilometers north of the old city, would have occurred in two phases: first in front of the synagogue and then in a point a little further on. Police sources said that the security forces are on the hunt for possible supporters of the bomber.

Celebrations in Jenin

While the deaths of the synagogue attack in the neighborhood of Neve Yakoov are being counted in Jerusalem, in Jenin, in the West Bank, the news of the attack was celebrated with “fireworks and shots in the air”. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post website. Yesterday, January 26, the Jenin refugee camp was the scene of a blitz by Israeli forces that cost the lives of nine Palestinians. “A heroic operation”: this is how Islamic Jihad described the attack, while Hamas affirmed that it was of a “vengeance for the dead of Jenin”.

“A heroic operation”: this is how Islamic Jihad defined the attack while Hamas affirmed that it was a “revenge for the dead in Jenin”. Referring to the 9 Palestinians killed yesterday in Jenin in clashes with the army and the subsequent night-time rocket launch towards Israel, the Islamic Jihad spokesman, quoted by the media, added that today’s attack “demonstrates that a united front has been welded which includes Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza”.

West Bank, crowd at the funeral of one of the Palestinians killed in Jenin

A Palestinian the bomber

L’perpetrator of the attack it’s a Palestinian of the eastern part of the city. This was stated by the police chief of Jerusalem according to which the man – who would have been a resident of the Shuafat refugee camp and belonging to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades – fired shots in front of the synagogue in the Neve Yaaco neighborhood and then fled to aboard a car to a nearby predominantly Arab area of ​​the city. Reached by the agents – according to the same source – he shot at the policemen before being shot himself.