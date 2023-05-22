Jerusalem, far-right minister in the esplanade of the mosques. Washington denounces: “Provocative visit”

The United States denounced on Sunday the “provocative visit” of an Israeli far-right minister on the esplanade of the Mosques, the Temple Mount for the Jews, in East Jerusalem occupied and annexed by Israel. The US government is “concerned about the provocative visit” by Homeland Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement. “This sacred space should not be used for political purposes and we ask all parties to respect its sanctity,” he added