A Ferragamo brings to JK Iguatemi an unprecedented pop-up store and an exclusive brand intervention with Ferragamo red on the escalators, featuring the new “FERRAGAMO” logo, signed by graphic designer Peter Saville.

Ferragamo Pop-Up Store at JK Iguatemi @ publicity

In addition, the Iguatemi São Paulo store will promote special meetings that will present the new collection and new identity for customers and friends of the brand.

Ferragamo Pop-Up Store at JK Iguatemi @ publicity

In addition, the brand launches the Ferragamo Spring/Summer 23 collection, such as the Elina sandal with Gancini heels, the Wanda bag – named after Ms. Salvatore Ferragamo -, the new Cut Out Canvas bag with organic shapes.

Ferragamo Pop-Up Store at JK Iguatemi @ publicity (2)

