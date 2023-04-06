A Ferragamo brings to JK Iguatemi an unprecedented pop-up store and an exclusive brand intervention with Ferragamo red on the escalators, featuring the new “FERRAGAMO” logo, signed by graphic designer Peter Saville.

In addition, the Iguatemi São Paulo store will promote special meetings that will present the new collection and new identity for customers and friends of the brand.

In addition, the brand launches the Ferragamo Spring/Summer 23 collection, such as the Elina sandal with Gancini heels, the Wanda bag – named after Ms. Salvatore Ferragamo -, the new Cut Out Canvas bag with organic shapes.