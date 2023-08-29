Home » John Elkann, Exor and the presidency Giovanni Agnelli Bv: what’s going on
John Elkann, Exor and the presidency Giovanni Agnelli Bv: what’s going on

John Elkann, Exor and the presidency Giovanni Agnelli Bv: what’s going on

John Elkann left the presidency of the Giovanni Agnelli Bvthe safe that controls 52% of the holding Exor. The novelty, highlighted by Milano Finanza, would emerge from the papers that formalize the acquisition of 15% of Philips by Exor. To succeed him a person outside the family: Jeroen BouncerDutch lawyer, partner of the law firm NautaDutilh.

According to what is learned, the decision by Elkann, who has already left the presidency of Exor maintaining the position of managing director, is due to the desire to concentrate on operational roles. Six members of the three branches of the family remain in the safe Lambs.

The possible because of the choice

On paper, a purely formal decision: Elkann remains firmly at the reins of the whole group and of the whole project, it could be that the decision also came as a result of the legal battle that for years has been pitting his mother Margherita Agnelli against the three children she had with first husband Alain Elkann: John, Lapo and Geneva.

