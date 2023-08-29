Home » Aleph Alpha Founder: That’s why the AI ​​company could move abroad
With the help of investments by SAP and Intel, Jonas Andrulis’ (41) AI startup is said to be worth more than 100 million euros. Picture Alliance

The German company Aleph Alpha has established itself as a German competitor in the field of generative artificial intelligence, while OpenAI is creating excitement with Chat GPT.

Founded by Jonas Andrulis, a former AI manager at Apple, Aleph Alpha focuses on language models in the B2B space. Its Luminous product and partnerships with big tech companies have attracted millions of dollars in investment.

When it comes to generative artificial intelligence (AI), one usually thinks of one company: OpenAI. The launch of his product Chat GPT in November 2022 has fueled the hype surrounding AI. But two years before Chat GPT was launched, the startup Aleph Alpha was already developing comparable AI products in a data center in Heidelberg. Now the company is aiming to compete with the giant from the USA.

Aleph Alpha was founded by Jonas Andrulis. The 41-year-old was an AI manager in research and development at Apple, where he mainly dealt with machine learning. In 2019 he left the tech giant and launched Aleph Alpha. The goal was to build language models with maximum performance, as he tells Business Insider.

How Aleph Alpha wants to counter OpenAI with B2B products

