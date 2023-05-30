Pensions, “avoid social bomb”. Meeting between Meloni and the trade unions

The goal is then the launch or continuation of specific tables with the ministries concerned

Meeting at Palazzo Chigi between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the ministers with the trade unions. The meeting was called by the government to “set up the job” on institutional reforms, fiscal delegation, inflation, pensions, job security and productivity.

For the trade unions, CGIL, CISL, UIL, Ugl and Confsal participate, with the general secretaries Maurizio Landini, Luigi Sbarra, Pierpaolo Bombardieri, Paolo Capone and Angelo Raffaele Margiotta.

This will be followed by companies and trade associations. On behalf of the government, the Vice President of the Council, Antonio Tajani, the Minister for Institutional Reforms and Regulatory Simplification, Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, the Minister of Labor and Social Policies, Marina Elvira Calderonethe Minister for Relations with Parliament, Luca Cirianithe minister for the family, birth rate and equal opportunities, Eugenia Maria Rocellathe Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, the Minister for Public Administration, Paul Zangrillothe Minister of University and Research, Anna Maria Bernini, the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanché, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Fausta Bergamotto, and the Minister of Disabilities, Alessandra Locatelli.

