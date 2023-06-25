Home » John Lydon and his crew return with the single “Car Chase”
World

John Lydon and his crew return with the single “Car Chase”

by admin
John Lydon and his crew return with the single “Car Chase”

Public Image Ltd. (PiL) is a British post-punk music band fronted by John Lydon (Johnny Rotten), former punk band member Sex Pistols. PiL they were one of the most innovative and influential bands of the post-punk movement of the late 1970s and 1980s, although they have continued to perform periodically.

The video clip for “Car Chase” gives an insight into the recording of the new album and features handwritten lyrics by John Lydon. He himself explains that “the song is about someone who cleverly escapes from the mental institution every night without their owners knowing. It is based on having to go to the malls at night to buy cigarettes and wine and see the ample parking space and lighting surrounded by a small town and many dark trees and country roads. It’s a really spooky scene.”

The song will be part of his next album “End Of World, the first in eight years. It will be available from August 11th y contendrá los siguientes temas:  “Penge”, “End Of The World“, “Car Chase”, “Being Stupid Again”, “Walls”, “Pretty Awful”, “Strange”, “Down On The Clown”, “Dirty Murky Delight”, “The Do That”, “LFCF”, “North West Passage” y “Hawaii”.

And let’s not forget that the band will be performing at Madrid (October 20, Shôko), Barcelona (October 21, Salamandra) and Bilbao (October 22, Kafe Antzokia). All tickets are available at your web

See also  Sánchez: "Our green transition to be successful must be fair"

You may also like

Jovana Jeremić in black after the tragic news...

Udinese market, Rossoneri on Watford’s Sarr: what future...

The Canadian government has opened an investigation into...

Arnold Schwarzenegger with his girlfriend Heather in Venice...

Russia, the head of Wagner Prigozhin leaves Rostov...

Russia, Prigozhin leaves Rostov to the applause of...

Terra Amara, episode today, June 25, 2023

The Incredible 24 Hours of the Wagner Group...

TSA to investigate Titan implosion – Xinhua English.news.cn

“GATA”, a new collaboration between Ralphie Choo and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy