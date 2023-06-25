John Lydon and his crew return with the single “Car Chase”

Public Image Ltd. (PiL) is a British post-punk music band fronted by John Lydon (Johnny Rotten), former punk band member Sex Pistols. PiL they were one of the most innovative and influential bands of the post-punk movement of the late 1970s and 1980s, although they have continued to perform periodically.

The video clip for “Car Chase” gives an insight into the recording of the new album and features handwritten lyrics by John Lydon. He himself explains that “the song is about someone who cleverly escapes from the mental institution every night without their owners knowing. It is based on having to go to the malls at night to buy cigarettes and wine and see the ample parking space and lighting surrounded by a small town and many dark trees and country roads. It’s a really spooky scene.”

The song will be part of his next album “End Of World”, the first in eight years. It will be available from August 11th y contendrá los siguientes temas: “Penge”, “End Of The World“, “Car Chase”, “Being Stupid Again”, “Walls”, “Pretty Awful”, “Strange”, “Down On The Clown”, “Dirty Murky Delight”, “The Do That”, “LFCF”, “North West Passage” y “Hawaii”.

And let’s not forget that the band will be performing at Madrid (October 20, Shôko), Barcelona (October 21, Salamandra) and Bilbao (October 22, Kafe Antzokia). All tickets are available at your web

