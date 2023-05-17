Home » John Shing-Wan Leung, American convicted of espionage in China
John Shing-Wan Leung, American convicted of espionage in China

Accused of espionage, sentenced to life in prison. This is what happens in China to a man with a US passport residing in Hong Kong. According to the Intermediate People’s Court of Suzhou, in the eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu, 78-year-old John Shing-Wan Leung is guilty of espionage activities and for this he was sentenced to life imprisonment and “deprived of political rights for life”.

As reported by the Global Times, the seizure of assets for a value of 500,000 yuan, the equivalent of about 66,000 euros, was also ordered. According to other media, Leung had already been arrested in April two years ago in Suzhou.

