Joint tour of Preoccupations and Mausoleum in Spain

The best of here and there; Canadian and Valencian post-punk join forces with Preoccupations y Mausoleum on a joint tour in september

Preoccupationsformerly known as Viet Congafter passing through the 2022 edition of the CanelaParty Festival, they return to Spain to present their most recent album, “Arrangements” (22), the fourth album of their career. A new show, with a more melodic turn than in their previous installments, of that peculiar “labyrinthine rock” that has made the group of Calgary in one of the most respected of the new post-punk worldwide.

On the other hand, Mausoleum They define themselves as “devotional punk”, which is really nothing more than post-punk with an extra touch of emotion. The Valencian trio is darkness and intensity, but also nerve and forcefulness. With his latest work, the EP “Temporary Shelter” (22), reinforce the feeling of being in front of a band with a unique personality.

As of September 13, these two bands from the current post-punk scene will be performing on the same stage on an extensive tour of the peninsula with up to nine dates. Tickets are already on sale to be able to enjoy this musical combination next September.

Wednesday September 13, Barcelona, ​​Upload / Appetizer

Thursday, September 14, Zaragoza, Almozara Civic Center / Appetizer (+ The Velascan Conches)

Friday September 15, Murcia, Mamba! / Appetizer

Saturday September 16, Grenada, Lemon Rock / Appetizer

Sunday September 17, Seville, Room X / Appetizer

Thursday September 21, Donosti, Dabadaba / Appetizer

Friday September 22, Oviedo, Gong / Appetizer

Saturday, September 23, Madrid, Shoko / Appetizer

Sunday September 24, Malaga, Paris 15 / Appetizer