Home » Jonathan Motley and Dimitris Itudis fight drove him to the locker room | Sport
World

Jonathan Motley and Dimitris Itudis fight drove him to the locker room | Sport

by admin
Jonathan Motley and Dimitris Itudis fight drove him to the locker room | Sport

The famous basketball player had to go to “cool down” in the middle of the match.

Source: MN Press

Coach of Fenerbahce Dimitris Itudis he ran to the locker room of the center Jonathan Motley (28 years, 206 centimeters) during the match of the Turkish championship against Darusafaka. Angered by the reaction of the basketball players, the Greek expert sent the American to the locker room, from which he returned in the second quarter, but did not play again.

Fener is this week was eliminated from the Euroleague in the “masterpiece” of the playoff series against Olympiakos in Athens, and Motley had a significant role in the team during the performance in the strongest competition. He averaged 14.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Watch how Itudis removed him from the game:

Until the discussion with Itudis, Motley played only five minutes against Darusafaka, used one free throw, caught two rebounds, distributed two assists, but also lost two balls. Fener won 79:73.

Motley is a former student of the famous Baylor College (2014-17), after which he played in the NBA League for Dallas and the Clippers, although in those three seasons he appeared in only 46 NBA matches, while he spent most of his time in the development league. Until 2021 and his arrival in Europe, in Lokomotiv Kubanj, he also spent one season in South Korea. He arrived in Fener during 2022.

See also  Expert: Blinken's speech on China policy is nothing new and missed opportunity | CCP | Biden administration | Chinese economy

You may also like

An illegal wedding banquet at the Quattro Canti,...

Serie A Inter defeated | Sport

Serbian Loh Ness in Lake Bor | Info

Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan returns home after bail...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Sunday 14 May...

From the Colli di San Fermo on foot...

Apocalyptic scenarios, bombings and bloody clashes: this is...

Treasury Secretary: Seeking to raise debt ceiling ‘harder’...

MotoGP: Martin wins the Sprint Race at Le...

The Kiev offensive is visible amid long-range missiles...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy