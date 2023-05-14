Jonathan Motley and Dimitris Itudis fight drove him to the locker room | Sport

The famous basketball player had to go to “cool down” in the middle of the match.

Source: MN Press

Coach of Fenerbahce Dimitris Itudis he ran to the locker room of the center Jonathan Motley (28 years, 206 centimeters) during the match of the Turkish championship against Darusafaka. Angered by the reaction of the basketball players, the Greek expert sent the American to the locker room, from which he returned in the second quarter, but did not play again.

Fener is this week was eliminated from the Euroleague in the “masterpiece” of the playoff series against Olympiakos in Athens, and Motley had a significant role in the team during the performance in the strongest competition. He averaged 14.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Watch how Itudis removed him from the game:

Until the discussion with Itudis, Motley played only five minutes against Darusafaka, used one free throw, caught two rebounds, distributed two assists, but also lost two balls. Fener won 79:73.

Motley is a former student of the famous Baylor College (2014-17), after which he played in the NBA League for Dallas and the Clippers, although in those three seasons he appeared in only 46 NBA matches, while he spent most of his time in the development league. Until 2021 and his arrival in Europe, in Lokomotiv Kubanj, he also spent one season in South Korea. He arrived in Fener during 2022.