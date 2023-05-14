Rome, 19 year old raped as she returns home: police manhunt in Anzio





He was returning on foot at home, when a man has it blocked on the street and thrust into one isolated areawhere would abused of her, to then flee: this is what happened to a girl on Friday evening 19 enne Of Anzio. The young woman had gotten off a bus that was traveling there Neptunenseto then walk towards his home in corso Italia, area known for its decay.

Suddenly a man would appear from one of the dilapidated houses of the place – probably a clochards – that he would have led her to a secluded area, and then raped her, subsequently giving himself to leak. Immediately after the violence, the girl was found on the street in a state of shock by a passerby, who immediately warned the police.

The 19-year-old was rescued and transported to emergency room and later he told what had happened to the agents of the local police station and to the men of the Mobile teamwhich on the basis of the information received gave way to investigationsstarting the hunt for the perpetrator of the rape.