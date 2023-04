Jordan wrote history at the Serbian Open Sports

The Jordanian will remember his performance in Banja Luka fondly.

Jordanian tennis player Abudlah Shelbaj wrote the history of his country at the Serbian Open.

Namely, this tennis player became the first Jordanian to “skip” the qualifications and enter the main draw at an ATP tournament.

“Schelbaj became the first Jordanian tennis player to qualify for the ATP tournament. Good luck tomorrow in the main draw of the Serbian Open”, boasted from Rafael Nadal’s tennis academy, of which this tennis player is a member.

On the way to this success, Šelbaj defeated last year’s winner of the challenger in Banja Luka, Fabijan Marožan, 2:1 (7:5, 1:6, 6:3) in the first round of the qualifiers, and in the final of the qualifiers he was better than Slovakian Lukas Klein with a sure 2 :0 (6:4, 6:2).

Tomorrow, this 19-year-old tennis player will play against another qualifier, Elis Imer, in the first round of the Serbian Open. Their match is scheduled for 11 o’clock.

