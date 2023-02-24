Nikola Morača, a journalist from EuroBlic and the SrpskaInfo portal, was interrogated at the Banjaluka PU for allegedly “violating the confidentiality of the proceedings”.

Morača was questioned because of the text he published in connection with the case of the rape of an 18-year-old girl, which was recently reported in Banja Luka, and for which MK (19) from Banja Luka is suspected.

With the consent of the prosecutor Gordana Mijatović, the police officers confiscated the mobile phone from the journalist Morača, which was deposited in the Basic Court in Banja Luka, writes A World.

They were looking for me everywhere, except at home

Morača says that he was invited to an informative interview, to which he duly responded.

“Last night, I received information that two inspectors were looking for me at all possible addresses, except for the one where I have lived for 20 years. As soon as I found out, I called the Operational Duty of the Banjaluka Police Department and told them that I was at home, and left a phone number where I could call they contact me”says Morača.

He says that this morning he received an invitation to an informative interview, to which he went accompanied by lawyer Svetozar Bajić, who represents “EuroBlic”.

“We came to the office on the fourth floor and it seemed like a pleasant chat until the moment when the police officers asked me to reveal who was the source of the information from the text I published regarding the alleged rape in Banja Luka. Of course, I refused to find out who the source is. Then I was told that if I revealed the source, I would have the status of a witness. I refused again and then I was given suspect status”Moraca said.

He explains that he was then interrogated as a suspect for the criminal offense of breaching the secrecy of the proceedings.

“They questioned me about the text and asked something like why I revealed the identity of the victim, even though the initials of the victim were not published in the text. The suspect’s initials were mentioned, which was also announced by the District Public Prosecutor’s Office in Banja Luka. They were interested in what was the reason for writing that text? I explained that the reason was that the prosecutor’s office announced that it was seeking prohibition measures for the rape suspect, and not custody, so it was logical to investigate whether he was a dangerous person since he was released.”said Morača, note that the researchers “connected” his text with the texts of other media, as well as statements from social networks, which cannot be blamed on him as the author of the text.

After that, the police officers confiscated his mobile phonewhich was formally recorded as a voluntary surrender, because otherwise Morača would have to stay in the police for at least another five hours while the investigators would eventually receive a court order.

“The phone was requested with the consent of the prosecutor Gordana Mijatović, under the pretext of “to see who I am contacting.” the phone that was deposited in the Basic Court”points out Morača, noting that he had to pick up the child at kindergarten.

In addition to Morača, the responsible editor of “EuroBlic” Siniša Trkulja, the director of development and executive editor of the portal “SrpskaInfo” Boris Lakić, as well as the journalist of “Glas Srpske” Nebojša Tomašević, who was questioned as a witness in connection with the publication, were invited to an informative interview at the PU Banjaluka today. initials of the victim, announced by the Basic Court in Banja Luka.

Milana Stojanović, spokesperson for the PU Banjaluka, tells UNAworld that this institution will not advertise in connection with this case, referring journalists to the prosecutor’s office.

The spokesperson of OJT Banjaluka, Maja Đaković Vidović, also did not want to comment.

“At this stage of the proceedings, the prosecution will not advertise”said Đaković Vidović, refusing to answer whether the journalists, who were invited to the hearing, have the status of suspects or witnesses.

