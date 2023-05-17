Home » Judee Sill’s first graphic novel is signed by two great Spanish comics
Judee Sill's first graphic novel is signed by two great Spanish comics

Judee Sill's first graphic novel is signed by two great Spanish comics

Now we know the songs of the late Angelina singer Judee Sill, but her life was so stormy that it also deserves to be told. And who better to do it than two of the biggest names in Spanish comics, the screenwriter Juan Diaz Canales and the cartoonist Jesús Alonso Iglesias. The first is known thanks to titles such as the world-renowned “Blacksad”the new adaptations of the adventures of short maltese by Hugo Pratt and by “Gentlemind”, among other works. The second, to sign “Gaudi’s Ghost” o “Spiderman: A New Universe”among others.

Now they have worked together to discover the history of Sill, his family relationships, his problems with drugs and the law, his talent and everything that surrounds one of those rare musical gems that are recovered from time to time for the enjoyment of audiences. fans. “Judee Sill. Ecstasy and Redemption” sees the light in Spain by the hand of Editorial Standard and has also been published on the French market.

The two albums of the cursed folk legend “Judee Herring” (71) y “Heart Food” (73) have become two prized masterpieces of the most intimate and delicate folk. If you want more information about “Judee Sill. Ecstasy and Redemption” you can do it in this same link.

