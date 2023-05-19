Home » Judges’ error to the detriment of Partizan against SC | Sports
In the third match against the Student Center, the black and whites will have the opportunity to secure the semi-finals.

Source: Youtube/Reflektor Magazin/printscreen

Partizan basketball players defeated the Student Center in Podgorica (81:79) and thus continued the quarter-final series of the ABA League – after a shocking defeat in Belgrade. There were many problems in the away game in Montenegro the previous evening as well, the black and whites “gambled” with their reputation in the regional competition, and the uncertainty in the finish of the match was also influenced by the disputed decision of the arbitrator.

Croatian basketball player Zvonimir Ivišić he stepped on the touchline in the last five seconds of the match, while he had the ball in his hands, and none of the three referees noticed that detail. Ivišić missed, and after an offensive jump shot for two points and reduced his team’s deficit (81:79), which allowed the Podgorica team to have an attack in the last second to win. That didn’t happen, they didn’t even play the ball as they planned, but the referee’s decision could certainly decide the outcome of this match. See what happened:


Disputed decision at the end of the match.
Source: Youtube/Reflektor Magazin

Zvonimir Ivišić finished the match in Pdogorica with 12 points and eight rebounds. He was one of the best players of his team, but his match in Belgrade will be remembered more. At that time, he was the mainstay of the Student Center and with 22 scored points and 13 rebounds in Belgrade, the key figure in the unexpected victory of the Montenegrin team. Because of that triumph, the people of Podgorica will once again visit the capital of Serbia – against Partizan they will play a “masterpiece” in the quarter-finals of the ABA league.

