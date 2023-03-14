The FIGC has just sent to the lawyers of the two executives Federico Cherubini e Fabio Paraticiinvolved in the capital gains investigation-Juve which led to the 15-point penalty against the Juventus club, the so-called “second card” of updates between Covisoc e Federal Prosecution. The request of the two executives’ lawyers had been made yesterday evening and the Federation already sent the document this morning. In the “second paper”, dated 31 March 2021, the Juventus club is never mentioned.

Covisoc monitoring

In the communication of the president of the Covisoc Paolo Boccardelli a Giuseppe Chinéfederal prosecutor of the Figcit is explained that “in carrying out its institutional activities, Covisoc has recently identified management situations which, in its opinion, deserve careful monitoring and this also in view of the adoption of potential institutional initiatives by the competent bodies of the FIGC“. “In fact, these are situations that present conceptual and operational traits suitable for affecting the fundamentals of the financial statements of professional sports clubs and which are starting to occur with significant statistical frequency and in a sufficiently generalized manner“, declares Boccardelli, who refers “in particular, to players’ purchase and sale transactions which, although concluded for significant prices, involve much smaller financial flows as often the reciprocal credit and debit positions are settled by the clubs by means of offsetting. To arouse the attention of Covisoc”, continue the document, “it is the possibility of resorting to compensation in order to minimize the reciprocal financial flows by fixing, at the same time, the purchase and sale prices of the individual assets on economic bases of which the corporate fundamentals do not always transpire in a clear and intelligible way. Which, of course, determines a certain opacity of information which risks being significant in the presence of any transactions between related parties“.





