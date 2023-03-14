Julian Andres Santa

The president of the Risaraldense Basketball League, Julián Sepúlveda, highlighted the successful tournament held by the Dosquebradas Hawks Club, where the format was innovated by promoting the three-by-three matchup. “This event was held with the endorsement of the league and the support of the Dosquebradas Secretariat, Recreation, Culture and Sports, with the organization of Club Hawks, in the three by three modality, where Club Raptors participated and was champion with U -18 and U-16, both in masculine”.

Lots of good basketball

“From the league we see great projects, the truth is very interesting young people, teams from La Virginia, Apía, Dosquebradas, Pereira participated in this event and it was seen a very good level, the organization that Club Hawks had was impeccable and makes me very happy Being able to see my boys who played, had fun, won and that is a great reference for the Raptors Club”.

They support its massification

“It is very cool that these spaces continue to be promoted and I am grateful because a more than 40 tournament is also being played simultaneously at the Pablo Sexto School, also endorsed by the league. There are teams from Quindío, Manizales, Pereira, Dosquebradas and basketball is moving a lot. We soon began training for the U-14, U-16 and U-18 categories, to go out to the national tournaments”, added the president of the league, Julián Sepúlveda.

Champions in the three by three

One of the outstanding teams in this contest was the Raptors Club, which was crowned champion in two of the categories, as highlighted by its president Lina Uribe. “In the three-by-three championship organized by the Dosquebradas Hawks Club, the Raptors in the U-16 category were crowned men’s champion and in the U-18, they also won the title. The boys’ process is very good, as president of the club and coach I feel proud of the work that is being carried out here in the team, their talent stands out more every day, the boys are very committed and that is something very good for Risaralda basketball”.

champion teams

Female: Altavista

U-14: Club Hawks

U-16: Club Raptors

U-18: Club Raptors