“I will return to SSG Landers pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim”

“I feel proud to play for Korean baseball”

[서울=뉴시스] On the 14th, Kim Gwang-hyun (35, SSG Landers) announced his retirement from the national team through his social network service (SNS). The 2023 World Baseball Classic (WBC) Korean national team returned home through Incheon International Airport this afternoon. (Photo = Kim Kwang-hyun SNS capture) 2023.03.14. [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Lee Myung-dong = Kim Gwang-hyeon (35, SSG Landers), who participated in the World Baseball Classic (WBC), announced his retirement from the national team.

On the 14th, Kim Gwang-hyun suggested retirement from the national team through his social network service (SNS), saying, “Now I think I have to hand over the opportunity to learn and grow a lot (through the national team) to my juniors.”

In addition, he said, “From today, I will return to a player who throws the ball harder than anyone who knows how to enjoy the game as always as Landers pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim.” “I’m sorry again. And thank you.”

He also recalled his past national team career, saying, “National team was a dream and pride,” and “I feel proud of myself for playing for the country and Korean baseball from the 2005 youth national team to the 2023 WBC.”

Gwak Bin (24, Doosan Bears), who joined the national team for this tournament, wrote, “I learned a lot. You did a good job.”

Kim Gwang-hyun, who took the mound against Japan on the 10th as a starting pitcher, struggled with 3 hits, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts and 4 runs in 2 innings. He blocked the Japanese national team lineup with no runs until the second inning, but collapsed as he allowed consecutive walks in the third inning.

Korea, which belongs to Group B, lost to Japan and Australia, ending the tournament with an odds ratio of 0.500.

Following the 2013 and 2017 tournaments, the national team, which suffered the humiliation of being eliminated in the first round of the WBC in three consecutive tournaments, returned home through Incheon International Airport on the 14th.

Kim Gwang-hyun, who wore the national team uniform for the first time in 2005, played for the Korean national team through the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, runner-up at the WBC in 2009, and gold medal at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]